Prisons officer to face court charged with having prohibited items

Stariel Charles. - Photo courtesy TTPS

A prisons officer was expected to appear virtually before a Port of Spain magistrate on Friday charged with having prohibited items at his workplace.

Stariel Charles, who works at the Port of Spain prison, allegedly had marijuana, cigarettes, and other prohibited items.

A police release said Port of Spain CID officers arrested Charles on Wednesday under the Miscellaneous Provisions (law enforcement officers) Act No 25 of 2019.

The next day, police searched his home. They allegedly found further prohibited items such as wrapping paper and hemp cigarettes.

Customs and Excise officers also helped with the investigations.