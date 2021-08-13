Port of Spain retailers prepare to reopen on Monday

Despite public health regulations preventing retail stores from opening until August 16, this store owner on Queen Street, Port of Spain, was among the many nationwide who decided to have their doors partially opened, to facilitate sales. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

As the retail sector is set to reopen on Monday, many stores in Port of Spain were seen restocking and cleaning on Friday.

Newsday observed other stores along Charlotte Street and Queens Street partially opened where employees were going through stock on display.

Though it is two days until retailers will be allowed to sell, one store, Fung Shing variety store, on Queen Street, was seen taking a chance to get in some early sales.

After one man and a group of women were seen buying an item from the store, Newsday visited the store asking to buy an item. One of the two employees apologised before explaining the store will be open on Monday.

But the owner of the store insisted they could sell the $15 baby bottle. When they were asked for a receipt Newsday was told the cash register wasn’t turned on.

Two weeks ago the Prime Minister announced the government’s decision to lift restrictions on the retail sector on August 16. Over the past two weeks, employees in the sector were invited to take the covid19 vaccine.

Restrictions on retail stores, restaurants, food outlets and malls were imposed in early May as the country experienced a serious spike in covid19 cases, hospitalisations and deaths.

Almost three months later, many businesses may have closed their doors for good.

One store owner told Newsday while she is excited about Monday, she expects sales to be slower than usual for everyone.