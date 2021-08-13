Over 3,000 people paid salary relief grants

Finance Minister Colm Imbert.

A total of 3,158 people were paid salary relief grants (SRGs) between May and June.

In a statement on Friday the Finance Ministry confirmed that as of August 5, 2021, SRG payments for the period May and June 2021 were made to 3,158 eligible applicants to a value of $9,155,500."

The ministry also said, "For the week August 9 to 12, 2021. Payments approved and in process (of being paid) - 1,048 persons to a value of $2,883,000."

In a statement on the ministry's Facebook page on July 30, Finance Minister Colm Imbert said, "We are adjusting the qualifying date for May 2021 SRGs to April 29 as the date on which notice was given of suspension/loss of employment, with loss of employment effective from April 30."

He added, "This will allow employees of bars, restaurants, casinos etc to qualify for the May SRG."

Imbert said Legal Notice No 121, April 29, effective April 30, lists the affected entities including pre-schools ECCEs, day-care centres, water parks, amusement parks, bars, restaurants, street vending, clubs, dancehalls, theatres, gaming houses, betting offices and gyms.

A notice on the ministry's website advised the public that the submission of applications for the May/June 2021 salary relief grant (SRG) ended at midnight on July 9.

The notice said the SRG was implemented by the ministry to help people whose employment or income was suspended or terminated as a result of the public health restrictions implemented in May 2021.

"The SRG (for people in the formal/NIS system) will be administered by the National Insurance Board of Trinidad and Tobago (NIBTT) on behalf of the Ministry of Finance."

The ministry said, "Once eligible, persons whose income was suspended/terminated at the beginning of May 2021, will receive $1,500 for the month of May and $1,500 for the month of June."

The minister added: "Persons whose income was suspended/terminated from May 8, 2021 will receive $1,000 for the month of May and $1,500 for the month of June."