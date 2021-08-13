One death, 51 new covid19 cases in Tobago

Image courtesy CDC

Tobago recorded 51 new covid19 cases on Friday, which took the active total to 598.

It was the second day in a row the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development registered over 50 new cases.

There were 52 new cases on Thursday.

The division said 39 patients are in state isolation, 557 in home isolation and two in ICU.

Deaths also rose to 52 after an 83-year-old woman with comorbidities succumbed to the virus.

In an update on its vaccination drive, the division said 15,661 people have received at least one dose of a covid19 vaccine. It said 10,846 people received their full two doses.