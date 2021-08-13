Oil, gas pioneer Dingwall dies at 61

Bruce Dingwall. Photo Tim Bishop via scotsman.com

Executive chairman of Trinity Exploration and Production, Bruce Dingwall has died at the age of 61.

He had been hospitalised owing to a “serious health incident” and died on August 3.

Dingwall, who had over 30 years' experience in the oil and gas industry, was known as an entrepreneur.

He founded Trinity in 2005 after acquiring Venture’s Trinidadian assets. Venture Production was formed in 1997, when Dingwall served as chief executive of the Aberdeen-headquartered firm.

A geologist, Dingwall began his career at ExxonMobil as a geophysicist.

He was an active member of the Energy Chamber and served in many other portfolios, including president of the UK Offshore Operators Association in 2002-2003.

He was awarded a CBE in the UK's 2004 New Year’s honours list for services to the oil and gas industry.