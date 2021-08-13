NLCB Great Race to be live streamed

File photo: Mr Solo, driven by Ken Charles, cuts across the water at a past edition of the TT Great Race.

THE 2021 edition of the National Lotteries Control Board (NLCB) Great Race will be streamed live, on August 21, from 7 am, at the National Carnival Commission (NCC)'s platform, tntcarnivalworld. com.

According to a media release from the Trinidad and Tobago Powerboats Association on Friday, "We are thrilled to be able to bring the boat show to thousands of people locally and internationally and now have our audience excited about the NLCB Great Race."

The 53rd Great Race, the top powerboat event in TT, recently held its virtual Great Race Boat Show, in keeping with covid19 protocols.

The media release noted, "It has been a pleasure working with the NCC with their professionalism and energy. They have spent many hours developing the virtual boat show experience which is currently live on tntcarnivalworld.com for public viewing. The incredible platform that the NCC have created is evidenced by the overwhelmingly positive response received, both locally and internationally.

"While visitors navigate through the virtual experience, they can look forward to 360-degree views inside and outside of the race boats and browse sponsor pavilions as well as seeing interviews with the race teams."