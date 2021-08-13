Murdered Mayaro fisherman was called out of home

FILE PHOTO -

A Mayaro fisherman was shot dead after he was called out of his home on Thursday night.

Police said Matthew Baptiste, 40, was watching TV with a relative at his Rest House Village, Mayaro, at around 8.30 pm when he heard someone call him outside.

Baptiste went outside to check and was shot several times.

The relative heard the gunshots and hid for a while. She later checked the bedroom and saw Baptiste bleeding on the floor.

Investigators suspect he was shot outside and tried to escape by running back inside the house.

Police were called to the scene with a district medical officer, who declared Baptiste dead.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region III are continuing enquiries.