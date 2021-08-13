Man charged for Gokool's murder

Daniel Maharaj, 35, of Sangre Grande was charged on Friday for the murder of Annalisa Gokool. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS - PHOTO COURTESY TTPS

Less than a week after the body of Annalisa Gokool was found in a shallow grave in Sangre Chiquito, a 35-year-old man was charged for her murder.

A police media release on Friday reported that Daniel Sanchez of Maharaj Hill, Sangre Grande, will appear before a magistrate on Monday to face the charge.

Sanchez was charged after investigators received advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard on Friday.

He was arrested at Anderson Street, Curepe, on August 1 by PC France from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations.

An investigation was supervised by ASP Douglas, W/Insp Sylvester and Sgt Staniclaus of the Homicide Bureau of Investigation Region II.

Sanchez was charged by PC George Lopez.

Gokool, 34, was last seen alive on June 6 and was reported missing by her mother Chandroutie Gokool at the Caroni police station on June 9.