Julien slams century but Red Force trial match ends in draw

Leonardo Julien -

FORMER WEST Indies Under-19 wicketkeeper Leonardo Julien notched an unbeaten century but rain had the final say, as the three-day TT Red Force cricket trial match ended in a tame draw at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba on Friday.

Team B, who resumed play on 131 runs for three wickets, in response to Team A's first innings total of 362, reached 207/5 when persistent rains forced an early close to proceedings.

Julien, who was unbeaten on 79, carried on to 110 (164 deliveries, 17 fours and a six), while fellow left-hander Yannic Cariah was not out on 39 (106 deliveries, two fours).

Left-arm spinner Khary Pierre captured three wickets for 47 runs for Team A.