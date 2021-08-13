Julien leads Team B’s fightback in trial match

LEONARDO JULIEN led Team B’s fightback against Team A on Thursday, on the second day of a three-day TT Red Force cricket trial match, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba.

On the rain-affected day, Julien struck an unbeaten 79, which featured 13 fours and a six, off 98 balls, as Team B closed on 131 runs for three wickets, in reply to Team A’s 362.

Another left-handed batsman, Jeremy Solozano, made a painstaking 24, off 89 balls, before he was trapped leg-before by left-arm spinner Khary Pierre. Pierre, the former West Indies limited-overs bowler, has two wickets for 37 runs.

Team A, who resumed play on 331/9, got a topscore of 77 (119 balls, 10 fours) from Aaron Alfred. Veteran Yannic Cariah claimed 5/55 with his leg-breaks.