Investigation into Maraval fire ongoing

File photo by Sureash Cholai

Investigations into the fire at Rookery Nook, Maraval in which three children died are ongoing.

Contacted for an update on Friday, fire officials said there have been no new developments and the findings will be made public when the investigation is over.

Preliminary investigations suggest the fire was caused by an electrical fault.

Ezekiel, 17, Faith, six, and Kayden Burke, three, died trying to escape the fire on July 26.

Their parents Troy Burke and Jenille Rodriguez were not at home when the fire broke out. Their father was injured when he tried to get into the burning house to free them.

Only two children, 13 and 15, escaped.

The three children were laid to rest last Friday at the Western Public Cemetery.

The fire survivors are staying at their grandmother’s home in St James until they receive the key to their new HDC home through the emergency housing programme. The family is also expected to receive help from the National Self Help Commission soon.