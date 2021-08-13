Gonzales: No reason for WASA offices to close at noon

Marvin Gonzales.

Minister of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales said he was unaware that offices of the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) were being closed by midday, and could not offer a reason as to why this was the case.

Last May it was reported that the opening times for WASA offices would be from 8 am-12 pm.



In June, it was also reported that the offices would be closed by 12 pm owing to the curfew.

Speaking with Newsday at his Tragerete Road office on Friday, Gonzales said he was unaware of this, but would raise the issue with officials at a meeting that evening to understand why.

"There should be no need for WASA offices to be closed at noon, Their opening hours are from 8 am-3 pm, and there is no basis upon which...WASA offices should be closed. And if that is in fact the case I'm going to be speaking to the CEO and the chairman to make sure that comes to an end with immediate effect."

Gonzales said he would have another meeting with officials on Saturday to address the issue.