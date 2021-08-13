FilmTT building bridges via National Day of Mexican Cinema

The Trinidad and Tobago Film Company Limited (FilmTT) has begun its initiative of building bridges between the local film industry and the film industries of the world. As a member of the Latin American Film Commissioners Network , FilmTT has partnered with the Mexican Film Institute, the Mexican Embassy, TTT and ExporTT to celebrate the National Day of Mexican Cinema, an annual event held in Mexico that showcases Mexican films.

On August 15, at 2 pm, TTT will showcase three Mexican films: Truenos de San Juan (The Thunder Feast), a documentary that tells the story of the Carnival of San Juan, a traditional Mexican fiesta celebrated with a high dose of explosives; Negra, a film that shows the director in her search of exploring what it means to inhabit Mexico as a black woman; and Los Ausentes, with a guitar on his back and a repertoire of exactly three tunes, Rafaelito and his two friends make their way to an indigenous community in Mexico’s Huasteca region, where they are supposed to perform at a funeral.

Viewers can visit the FilmTT and ExportTT social media pages for a chance to win Mexican-themed hampers courtesy Karibbean Flavours and ExporTT.

“ExporTT is extremely pleased to be partnering with FilmTT and the Embassy of Mexico on this innovative and dynamic initiative. International trade is certainly no walk in the park, but by combining our diverse and distinct resources and artistic expertise, we can provide our manufacturers and services providers with a unique, although not new platform on which they can promote and stimulate interest in our respective products, services and countries,” Ashmeer Mohamed, chairman of ExporTT said.

“The partnership with the National Day of Mexican Cinema is an initiative that not only serves to showcase and share Mexican content with our local audience, but to build the relationship between the countries and producers. The bridge will serve to encompass the strategic objectives of both the local film industry and the promotion of Trinidad and Tobago as a film destination,” general manager of FilmTT Leslie-Ann Wills-Caton said.

For more information on this and other initiatives, follow/like FilmTT’s and ExporTT’s Facebook and Instagram pages: @discoverfilmtt, @exporTT