Eight deaths, 321 covid19 cases reported

Image courtesy CDC

Eight deaths due to covid19 have brought the death toll to 1,167.

An additional 321 cases have been detected from samples taken between August 9 and 12.

The Health Ministry’s covid19 update on Friday said the people who died were two elderly men and six elderly women, all with comorbidities.

There are 6,145 active cases. Since March 2020, there have been 41,258 cases of covid19, of which 34,216 have recovered.

There are 298 people in hospital, five fewer than on Thursday. Of these, 82 are at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, with 15 in the intensive care unit and 24 in the high dependency unit.

There are 24 at the Caura Hospital, 40 at the Augustus Long Hospital, zero at the St Ann’s Hospital, 38 at the Arima General Hospital, 38 at the new Point Fortin Hospital, 35 at the St James Medical Complex, 39 at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Fort King George, and two at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Signal Hill.

There are 97 people in step-down facilities, with none at the Claxton Bay Correctional Facility, 48 at UWI Debe, seven at UTT Valsayn, 28 at the Point Fortin Area Hospital, none at the Port of Spain field hospital, eight at the Couva field hospital, none at the Port of Spain General Hospital, six at the Tacarigua Facility, and none in Tobago.

There are 134 people in state quarantine facilities, and 5,429 in home self-isolation. There were 140 and 5,277 on Thursday respectively. There are 143 recovered community cases and 40 people have been discharged from public health facilities.

The total number of people tested to date were 286,821, of whom 122,247 were tested at private facilities.

As of Friday at 4 pm, 444,308 people had received their first vaccine dose. Of these, 107,251 received the AstraZeneca vaccine, 336,837 the Sinopharm vaccine, 200 the Pfizer vaccine, and 20 received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The number of people who had received their second dose was 284,572.