Education Ministry: Parents must request appointments for child vaccinations

File photo by Marvin Hamilton

ANY parent/guardian wishing their child or children to be vaccinated against covid19 must request an appointment to do so as of next week, said the Ministry of Education on Friday.

The ministry issued a statement on: Vaccination of Eligible Primary and Secondary School Students.

The Ministry of Education, in conjunction with the Ministry of Health, it said, "is organising for the vaccination of students in primary and secondary schools who are between the ages of 12 to 18, inclusive.

"A link will be provided early next week for parents to indicate their interest in having their child/ward vaccinated against the covid virus. The public will be further advised when the online link and the call centres are activated."

Parents/guardians must choose the venue, date and time of vaccination for their child or ward. The ministry said an appointment will be automatically generated when the online form is completed.

Parents or guardians must accompany all minors to receive the vaccine.

In addition, it said, "Parents/Guardians must walk with a form of identification, proof of relationship to child (where required) and an electronic birth certificate of the child/ward for age verification. Persons authorised by parents to accompany students must walk with the letter of authorisation signed by the parent, a copy of the parent’s proof of identification, as well as their own form of identification."

The statement said the link cannot be used to schedule a vaccination appointment for parents and other family members who are over 18 and who are not currently attending school.

Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne and Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh were at the Piarco Airport on Thursday for the arrival of 305,370 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine donated by the US, just days after TT recorded its first two cases of the delta variant in two people newly returned to TT.

Pfizer is the only brand of vaccine approved by WHO for children.