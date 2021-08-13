Diego man held in Sangre Grande for growing marijuana

File photo -

A Diego Martin man who was wanted by police for growing marijuana and failing to pay court-issued fines was arrested in Sangre Grande on Thursday afternoon.

Police said officers of the Eastern Division Task Force and the regiment went to Oropouche Road, Sangre Grande, at around 4.45 pm, found and arrested the man.

The 56-year-old man who is from North Post Road, Diego Martin, was wanted on three outstanding time allowed committment (TAC) warrants and for possession and cultivation of marijuana.

A TAC warrant is issued by the court after someone fails to pay a fine within a stipulated period.

The exercise was led by Snr Supt Chandool, acting Sgts Khan and Narine and charges laid by PC Keron Nanan.