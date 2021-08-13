D’Abadie/O’Meara vaccination drive this weekend

File photo by Marvin Hamilton.

D’Abadie/O’Meara MP Lisa Morris-Julian is inviting members of the public to visit the Larry Gomes Stadium in Malabar, Arima, on Saturday and Sunday to get vaccinated.

Titled VAXX to the MAXX, the vaccination drive is a collaboration between the D’Abadie/O’Meara constituency, the Rotary Club, the Arima Borough and the North Central Regional Health Authority.

On both days, the drive will begin at 8am and end at 3pm.

Morris-Julian told Newsday, “The PM mandated MPs to go into their communities to encourage people to get vaccinated and to make vaccines more accessible.”

She said she was also inspired by similar vaccination drives done by Lopinot/Bon Air West MP Marvin Gonzales and Arouca/Maloney MP Camille Robinson-Regis.

A poll was done in the D’Abadie/O’Meara constituency to get an idea of what would encourage constituents to get vaccinated.

Morris-Julian said respondents faced transport issues and were more willing to get vaccinated on a weekend when they had time.

Given the results of the poll, free transport will be provided to the stadium. People are asked to call or WhatsApp 772-3191 if they need transport.

At the stadium, people getting vaccinated can expect free meals and have the chance to walk away with vouchers for KFC and groceries.

Apart from this weekend’s vaccination drive, Morris-Julian is also encouraging parents to get their children vaccinated when doses of the Pfizer covid19 vaccine begin to be given next week.

On Thursday, 305,370 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, donated by the US, arrived in TT. The Prime Minister said on July 17 that should the US donate Pfizer vaccines, these would go first to the secondary school population.

Pfizer jabs for this group are expected to be given from as early as next week.

Morris-Julian told Newsday, “I will be taking my school-aged children to get the vaccine.”

She urged people to ignore disinformation being spread about vaccines online. Instead, she encouraged them to listen to information shared from trusted sources like healthcare professionals, the Ministry of Health and the WHO.