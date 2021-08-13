Cox aims to boost grandparents, online training programme

File photo: Social Development and Family Services Minister Donna Cox. Photo by Sureash Cholai

MINISTER of Social Development and Family Services Donna Cox launched a grandparenting programme which will offer online training starting in October, plus other measures, to support these "unsung heroes" in raising their grandchildren.

The launch took place on Friday at her ministry on St Vincent Street, Port of Spain.

While she recalled the African proverb, “When an old person dies, a library dies with them," she also lamented that nowadays new forms of communication technologies have eroded the respect once commanded by elders.

She said while elders no longer have an exclusive hold on knowledge and while many things can be found online, this information might not all be meaningful or relevant.

Cox said the ministry recognises grandparents' key role in the development of the family unit, and so devised this initiative to support them in these critical times and ensure the "library of wisdom" they possess is not lost to future generations.

"As I highlighted in my 2020-2021 budget presentation, the ministry recognises the need for greater support for grandparents, who often perform many roles in support of their grandchildren."

She said the covid19 restrictions such as closing daycare centres and shifting to online learning had burdened parents to find safe options for both childcare and supervision, with many grandparents willingly supervising remote learning and providing care, protection and emotional support for children.

"These are not easy tasks for persons who have already completed the care and protection of their own children and are now classified as the elderly."

Cox said a 2010 study had shown grandparents raising their grandchildren were more likely to experience financial hardship as a direct result.

"Furthermore, grandparents faced other challenges, including but not limited to physical and mental health problems, social isolation, housing issues, education concerns, and difficulty in navigating modern technology."

She said the ministry wishes to stand in this gap to help, empower and transform the lives of such grandparents.

While grandparents provide the love and stability of family life, and allow parents to return to work after childbirth, they need to understand the changes in societal norms and laws such as the provisions of the Children Act, she said.

"While grandparents have always been included and encouraged to participate in the National Family Services Division’s (NFSD) parenting workshops, this year for the first time, emphasis will be placed on the role of grandparents under the parenting programme."

The first of these training programmes will begin in October and address topics (listed in the sidebar).

As we work towards providing support for this selected group of the citizenry, the ministry will intensify its advocacy for positive shifts in the values, attitudes and behaviours of not just grandparents but other relatives, friends and communities as well."

She vowed to work with NGOs, community groups and religious bodies to promote safe platforms for grandparents to relate their experiences and identify areas for needed assistance.

She said on top of the Senior Citizens Grant, grandparents who are legal guardians can access other grants in support of their grandchildren, under certain criteria.

"The Ministry of Social Development and Family Services remains committed to strengthening the safety net for the most vulnerable as we take our country forward.

"It is therefore imperative that support be provided to these unsung heroes who often give without complaining or asking anything in return. The family is the bedrock of the community.

Grandparents build strong families; strong families build strong communities; strong communities will create a better Trinidad and Tobago."

Newsday asked the cost of the initiative and Cox said it will not cost much as it will be delivered online using existing funding.

Asked the most pressing issue grandparents face, Cox said legal guardianship.

"We'll definitely be able to assist them. There are some grandparents who definitely need counselling. Some may need guidance on parenting."

She said the ministry wanted to work to support the family unit as a basic building block in this society.

Also present were permanent secretary Jacqueline Johnson, who gave welcome remarks, and NFSD assistant director Kathleen Sankar, who offered a vote of thanks.

SIDEBAR

Topics in the grandparenting workshop:

Self-care

as a grandparent

Child development

Challenges of grandparents

Gender awareness

Communications/social media

Smart devices and online school

Discipline vs punishment

Sexuality and teenage pregnancy

Managing natural tensions between parents and grandparents

Understanding and preventing family disputes/violence

Practical tips/resources (organisations that provide support, grants etc)

Services offered by the ministry to grandparents

Household budgeting

Legal custody/guardianship arrangements