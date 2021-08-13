Covid19 and developed-world hypocrisy

A model of a coronavirus is displayed next to boxes of Sinopharm vaccines at an exhibition in Beijing. AP PHOTO -

THE EDITOR: It seems that countries of the so-called developed world have finally found a way to keep people of the developing world out.

The refusal by Canada and many countries in Europe to recognise the Sinopharm vaccine for entry into their borders speaks to a level of colonial hypocrisy that is not hard to understand.

For months the western media have demonised the Sinopharm vaccine with respect to its efficacy. This notwithstanding the fact that Sinopharm is a World Health Organization (WHO)-approved vaccine.

None of the vaccines approved can prevent anyone from getting covid19. Not one! However, all of the vaccines can prevent serious illness in the event that a person does contract the virus.

Unfortunately, geopolitics mandate that the Europeans and North Americans must continue to exhibit colonial superiority over developing countries.

Health Canada, which functions like our Ministry of Health, did not give a reason for its exclusion of the Sinopharm vaccine.

Canadian citizens who work in Dubai and Abu Dhabi and took the Sinopharm vaccine because that is what was available, now find themselves being discriminated against by their own government.

Do not forget the economics of covid19. Pfizer, at the end of July 2021, updated revenue projections for its covid19 sales from US$26 billion to US$33.5 billion.

It is also pushing for a third booster dose which would add significantly to its coffers.

LINUS F DIDIER

Mt Hope