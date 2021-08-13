Brathwaite hits 97 as West Indies hold slight advantage over Pakistan

WEST INDIES captain Kraigg Brathwaite struck 97 while former skipper Jason Holder made 58 as the hosts reached 251 runs for eight wickets, for a 34-run lead over Pakistan, after the second day of the first Test at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica on Friday.

The Windies, who started the day on 2/2, in reply to Pakistan's 217, relied on a crucial 96-run stand for the sixth wicket, between Brathwaite and Holder, after they were reduced to 100/5, during the second session.

Overnight batsman Roston Chase made 21 and vice-captain Jermaine Blackwood 22, but pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi removed Blackwood and Kyle Mayers (duck) off successive balls.

But Holder (108 balls, ten fours) stayed with Brathwaite for over two hours, as they slowly chipped away at Pakistan's lead. Holder was dismissed by medium pacer Faheem Ashraf and Brathwaite, seeking a second run off leg-spinner Yasir Shah, was run out by a direct hit from Hasan Ali at short fine leg.

Brathwaite, who was at the crease for 361 minutes, faced 221 balls and hit 12 fours.

Kemar Roach was trapped leg-before by Mohammad Abbas for 13. Joshua Da Silva was unbeaten on 20 and Jomel Warrican on one when stumps were drawn. Abbas was the leading wicket-taker for Pakistan with three wickets for 42 runs, while Afridi claimed 2/59.