3 held with loaded gun, in custody for Marabella murder

A police officer stands guard after a gun was allegedly recovered from a car that was parked outside Colorful supermarket Palmiste San Fernando. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

Three men detained for having a gun were also wanted in connection with Wednesday’s murder of a 32-year-old Marabella resident.

Southern Division police arrested three men outside a supermarket in Palmiste on the outskirts of San Fernando, hours after the killing.

Up to Friday, the men, who are said to be originally from the Marabella area, remained in custody without charge.

The suspects were also linked to several other crimes in and outside of the district.

Shortly before 10 am on Wednesday, handyman Ryan Junior Garvin Scott was gunned down at Bayshore (Old Train Line). He lived a few houses away with his mother and other relatives.

Police said a gunman walked up to Scott, the father of one, and shot him. Several neighbours were nearby liming and ran to safety. No one else was injured.

Scott fell to the ground, and the gunman stood over him and fired more shots before running off. The killer got into a Nissan car, which drove away.

Residents believe the murder may be linked to an altercation that happened the day before involving a relative.

Residents contacted police, and an all-points bulletin was issued. Police spotted a car matching the description of the getaway car. with two male occupants. outside the supermarket at the SS Erin Road opposite Palmiste Park.

They searched the car and found a loaded gun.

Apart from the suspects, police also arrested another man, the driver of a white Navarra. He was seen speaking with the suspects. The car and van were parked side by side near the supermarket's entrance.

Southern Division and Homicide Bureau Region III police are investigating.