Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation president congratulates first-time Olympic cyclists

Kwesi Browne of Team Trinidad And Tobago gets set to compete during the track cycling keirin race at the 2020 Summer Olympics, on Saturday, in Izu, Japan. AP Photo -

ROWENA Williams, president of the TT Cycling Federation (TTCF), has congratulated the nation’s three Olympic cycling debutants – Nicholas Paul, Kwesi Browne and Teniel Campbell – on their performances at the Tokyo 2020 Games.

A statement issued by Williams on Wednesday credited the trio’s courage at the Games which saw the male pair secure two impressive top-ten finishes in sprint events while Campbell became the first female cyclist from the Caribbean to compete in the women’s road race.

“On behalf of the TTCF, I want to sincerely congratulate Nicholas Paul, Kwesi Browne and Teniel Campbell for their outstanding performances at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

“The Games were held in the most challenging of times and we are aware that amidst all, you’ve made personal sacrifices on your journey to represent TT. We, TT, really appreciate your dedication, preparation and hard work leading up to the Games,” the statement read.

At the Games, Paul placed sixth in the men’s sprint while Browne was ninth in the men’s keirin. Campbell however, was among 19 athletes who did not complete the gruelling 137-kilometre road race. Her average placement was 52nd.

During Paul’s quarter-final sprint performance, he beat Russian Denis Dmitriev in two straight rides to secure a spot in the semi-final. However, officials dismissed Paul’s second race win for a race violation. He went on to compete in a third and final race against Dmitriev, which he lost and was out of medal contention.

Additionally, in the men’s keirin, Paul was disqualified from taking part in the 7th to 12th final after he was again called for a race violation. In this semi-final, Paul rode slightly off-track to gain a competitive advantage on the final sprint. He was disqualified and removed from the final. Williams encouraged the young cyclists to remain motivated in times of adversity. She added, “While there were issues at the Games which left us quite disappointed, your performances were outstanding for first time Olympians. Although we were unable to secure medals, this team won the heart of a nation and put the world on notice that when it comes to cycling, TT is a force to be reckoned with.”

The TTCF president urged the trio to keep improving on their craft since the next Summer Games is less than three years away.

“I would like to encourage you to regroup and refocus to Paris 2024. Continue to bring out the best in sport, continue to inspire young cyclists with your hard work, exceptional work ethic and discipline,” Williams said.

She also acknowledged the services of TT’s Olympic cycling staff from Desmond Roberts (manager), Alejandro Gonzalez Tablas (Campbell’s manager) and Elisha Greene (mechanic) for the contributions to the athletes.