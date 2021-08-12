Second suspect in producer's death questioned by detectives

File photo.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II are continuing their enquiry into the murder of 52-year-old theatre producer Gregory Singh.

A 24-year-old man was arrested in Felicity on Wednesday.

Singh was strangled at his Mohan Avenue, Arouca, home in September 2018.

Investigators said the man was interviewed on Thursday as the probe into Singh's death continued.

Police said the man, who is originally from Gasparillo, was found in a car with no licence or insurance and with several stolen items from a robbery in Felicity last week.

He was arrested by a team of officers from the Chaguanas Gang Intelligence Unit and CID led by Sgt Cielto.

WPC Timothy is continuing enquiries.