Santa Cruz boy, 16, missing

Shion St Rose

Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old boy from Santa Cruz.

Shion St Rose, who lives at Sun Valley Extension in Lower Santa Cruz, was last seen on Wednesday at Saddle Road in San Juan.

The same day, a relative reported him missing to the San Juan police.

St Rose is of East Indian descent, five foot five inches tall, slim built, and has a dark brown complexion.

He was last seen wearing an orange and black striped jersey, grey pants, and yellow and blue sandals.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call the San Juan police at 638-3416 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS.

They can also call the police at 555, 999, 911, any police station, or share information via the TTPS App.