Sangre Grande man jailed for gun, ammunition
A 27-year-old Sangre Grande man has been sentenced to three years' imprisonment with hard labour for having a homemade shotgun and ammunition.
Jameel "Homes" Snaggs, who lives at Sycamore Drive, Ojoe Road, faced Sangre Grande magistrate Cheron Raphael on Wednesday, when she passed the sentence.
On Thursday, a police release said officers searched Snaggs’ home on Monday, having obtained a warrant to do so.
They found the shotgun, six rounds of .45 ammunition, two rounds of 5.56 ammunition, one round of .38 ammunition, and one 12-gauge cartridge.
PC Hamilton of the Northern Division Task Force (NDTF) Area East arrested and charged him.
