Pfizer vaccine donation arrives in Trinidad and Tobago

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh, Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Dr Amery Browne, Charge D'Affaires of the US Embassy Shante Moore, and an unidentified official, receive the 305,370 doses of Pfizer vaccines, donated to Trinidad and Tobago by the United States, at the Piarco International Airport on Thursday. Photo courtesy the Ministry of Health

The donation of 305,370 WHO-approved BioNTech vaccines from the US arrived in TT at 7.58 am on Thursday.

The arrival was witnessed by Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh, Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne, US Embassy chargé d’affaires Shante Moore, and Caribbean Public Health Agency executive director Dr Joy St John.

The Prime Minister said in July that the vaccines will be administered to secondary school students first. as the Pfizer vaccine is the only one that is WHO-approved for use in children ages 12-17.

Education Minister Nyan Gadsby-Dolly said no difficulty was envisaged in making the required arrangements to vaccinate the children. She said parental consent would have to be obtained for minors. There are approximately 92,658 secondary school students in TT.

Students over 18 are eligible to access all three vaccines available in TT.