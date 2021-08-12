Penal woman charged with $124,060 ATM fraud

Kaloutie Jadoonanan Maharaj, 45, was arrested and charged with 68 counts of fraud after she allegedly used a stolen ABM card to withdraw money. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS - PHOTO COURTESY TTPS

A Penal woman has been arrested and charged with 68 counts of fraudulent use of an ABM card for a total of $124,060.

A police media release on Thursday reported that Kaloutie Jadoonanan Maharaj, 45, was charged by members of the Fraud Squad on Wednesday and was expected to appear before a Siparia magistrate on Thursday.

The release also reported the owner told police she could not find her ABM card and contacted the bank, which gave her a statement.

It showed that between June 2020 and February 2021 a total of $127,764 had been withdrawn from the account without her knowing.

Police said Maharaj was only charged for stealing $124,060. The remaining $3,704 was unaccounted for.

An exercise led by Snr Supt Arlet Groome and Supt Reuben with supervision from acting Insp Bachoo, Sgt Seepersad and acting Cpls Lewis and Ramdial was done on Tuesday.

Maharaj was arrested and the charges laid by WPC Sadar-Seenarine.