Owners concerned but business goes on after downtown Port of Spain murder

Crime Scene Investigators look at a black Nissan Navarra belonging to a man who was shot on George Street on Wednesday morning. - Photo by Shane Superville

It was business as usual for vendors and shoppers on George Street, Port of Spain, the day after a man was shot and killed outside a grocery.

Tristan Thomas was shot while sitting in the driver's seat of his black Nissan Navarra on Wednesday morning.

Police took Thomas to the Port of Spain General Hospital, where he had surgery, but later died.

Newsday visited the area where he was shot on Thursday and spoke to people at nearby businesses, who said they were concerned over the murder happening on such a busy street – but have become accustomed to such events.

One man, who asked not to be named, said he has been running his business on George Street for over ten years and was used to occasional violence and crime.

"Of course it's a concern to me. Violence is always something to be worried about, especially given how close it happened to where we do business. But over the years it just became one of those things we became accustomed to.

"We are very careful about how we go about with our business. We have been robbed a few times in the past.

"But it happens. It's sad when you think about it, but that's just how we have to be."

Newsday spoke to another vendor who asked to be identified only as Clement, who said he was not surprised by the murder and was more upset over the lost business as a result of the crime scene being cordoned off by police.

"I still had goods that needed to sell. That whole thing basically cut my working hours in short, especially as I have to clear up shop in time to get home before the curfew. But what can you do?"

Asked if he was scared to return to downtown Port of Spain after the shooting, Clement said, "No. Life goes on."

One police officer in the Port of Spain Division said they will continue to step up foot and mobile patrols downtown, but also said criminals were resourceful and would strike anywhere once they saw an opportunity.

"We have always had patrols in downtown. But we can't stay in one place for an extended period of time: eventually we will move on to another area, and criminals will seize that opportunity to do what they do. But we are looking at different things to do to tackle crime."

The officer said the police have noted a series of shootings in Port of Spain and also the robbery of delivery vans downtown. They will be increasing their presence and operations d to counteract this.

"We have a lot of the retail stores opening from next week, so we will be out to counter any criminals. But we continue to ask the public to be vigilant and aware of their surroundings when coming into the city.

"Don't leave home with large sums of money, don't have your hand outside your vehicle with large amounts of jewellery, and be extra cautious when leaving banks with cash."

The officer said for the year thus far there have been 35 incidents in which bandits have targeted online retailers. and implored businesspeople to make in-person transactions at police stations.