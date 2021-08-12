No referenceto political,civil rights

THE EDITOR: In all that I have so far read and heard in our current debate on whether people should, or must, take a covid19 vaccine, I have not noticed any reference to our international commitments. In December 1966 the United Nations General Assembly adopted the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, which entered into force in March 1976. TT acceded to the covenant in December1978.

Article 12 of the covenant reads as follows:

“1. Everyone lawfully within the territory of a State shall, within that territory, have the right to liberty of movement and freedom to choose his residence.

“2. Everyone shall be free to leave any country, including his own.

“3. The above-mentioned rights shall not be subject to any restrictions except those which are provided by law, are necessary to protect national security, public order (ordre public), public health or morals or the rights and freedoms of others, and are consistent with the other rights recognized in the present covenant.

“4. No one shall be arbitrarily deprived of the right to enter his own country.”

To what extent is the above being taken into account?

REGINALD DUMAS

via e-mail