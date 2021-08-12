Laventille man shot in arm in drive-by shooting

FILE PHOTO -

A 44-year-old Laventille man was treated for gunshot wounds after a drive-by shooting on Wednesday night.

Police said the man was sitting on the pavement near the corner of Bowen Trace and Laventille Road at around 7.15 pm when a car sped past him and a man inside fired several shots.

The man ran away but felt a burning in his right hand and elbow.

Residents heard the gunshots, saw the man bleeding and took him to the hospital, where he was treated.

Besson Street police went to the area and found a spent shell.

On Monday afternoon, two men were shot and wounded in another drive-by shooting at the corner of Erica Street and Rock City Road.