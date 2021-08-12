Kjorn Ottley leads strong Team A batting in Red Force trial

TT Red Force batsman Kjorn Ottley. - CWI Media

LEFT-HANDED batsman Kjorn Ottley led a commanding batting performance by Team A on the opening day of a Trinidad and Tobago Red Force trial match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, on Wednesday.

Ottley slammed 64 to guide Team A to 331/9 at stumps on day one. Ottley’s knock came off 102 deliveries and included seven fours and two sixes.

Isaiah Rajah and Aaron Alfred also hit half centuries contributing 59 and 53 not out respectively. Jyd Goolie also pitched in with 42.

Bowling for Team B, leg spinner Yannic Cariah took 4/46 in 17 overs and medium pacer Terrance Hinds snatched 2/35 in ten overs.

It is uncertain when the Red Force will play again in a tournament because of covid19.

SUMMARISED SCORES

TEAM A 331/9 (Kjorn Ottley 64, Isaiah Rajah 59, Aaron Alfred 53 not out, Jyd Goolie 42; Yannic Cariah 4/46, Terrance Hinds 2/35) vs TEAM B