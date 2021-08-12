Kamla gets AstraZeneca jab

Opposition leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar receives her first dose of the Astra Zeneca vaccine at the Divali Nagar vaccination site, Chaguanas, on Thursday. PHOTO FROM MARISA RAMLOGAN'S FACEBOOK PAGE -

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar got her first vaccine against the covid19 virus on Thursday, UNC PRO Dr Kirk Meighoo later confirmed to Newsday.

A post on the Facebook page of Chaguanas deputy mayor Marisa V Ramlogan showed a photo with the caption, "Mrs Kamla Persad-Bissessar receives her first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine at the Divali Nagar, Chaguanas today."

Asked about any side-effects of the vaccine, Meighoo told Newsday that when he had spoken to her earlier she had been feeling fine.

Newsday asked if her photo was meant to encourage others to get vaccinated.

Meighoo replied that the UNC had always advocated for vaccines, but the Government had been tardy, awaiting vaccines from China and the Covax facility, while the Opposition had written to the Government of India to help procure some vaccines.

"We should all have been vaccinated by March," he said. "We are one the least vaccinated countries."

Meighoo said Persad-Bissessar had not rushed to get vaccinated as her position was that vaccines should be prioritised for frontline healthcare workers.

"She said because of the limited numbers of vaccine, she should not be a priority."