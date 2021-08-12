Hinds meets US admiral

Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds (left) and commander of the US Southern Command (US SOUTHCOM) Admiral Craig S Faller. Photo courtesy National Security Ministry.

MINISTER of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds received a courtesy call from the commander of the US Southern Command (US SOUTHCOM) Admiral Craig S Faller on Tuesday at his ministry at Tower C, Waterfront Complex, Port of Spain.

Hinds also welcomed US charge d’affaires Shante Moore, US SOUTHCOM civilian deputy Francisco Palmieri, and US Embassy chief military liaison officer Col Claudia Carrizales, acting deputy head of mission Megan Kelly, and US SOUTHCOM Command senior enlisted leader Sgt-Maj Benjamin Jones.

At the meeting, Hinds and Faller discussed areas of mutual interest with respect to security co-operation, capacity building in civil-defence partnership and the professionalisation of the Defence Force, in particular the Women, Peace and Security Initiative.

Both Hinds and Faller emphasised the importance of the continued strengthening of the long-standing relationship between Trinidad and Tobago and the US.

Also in attendance were the ministry's permanent secretaries Nataki Atiba-Dilchan and Gary Joseph; Chief of Defence Staff Air Vice Marshal Darryl Daniel; and International Affairs Unit deputy director Major (ret’d) Richard Lynch.