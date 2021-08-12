Green Market Santa Cruz hosts annual Avocado and Breadfruit Day

Avocado ice cream -

On August 14 the Green Market Santa Cruz will host its annual Avocado and Breadfruit Day – a celebration of Trinidad and Tobago's innovation in food, drink, and artisanal products.

“Breadfruit was one of the superfoods of ancient times along with coconut and cassava. Because of the huge yields and the fact that breadfruit can be eaten at various stages of maturity, it supported many migratory communities in Polynesia,” Green Market's founder Vicki Assevero said.

This event is part of the Green Market’s efforts to promote good, clean and fair food, and linking current Caribbean gastronomy to the histories of migrations.

In addition to savouring a range of dishes – from traditional oil down and roasted breadfruit to more novel treats like avocado ice cream – attendees will be able to take home a free breadfruit tree, courtesy of Omardath Maharaj and Raul Bermudez, founders of BreadfruitTrees.com.

There will be live roasting breadfruit over an open fire and served with salt fish. Other vendors at the market will be offering a wide variety of avocado- and breadfruit-based items, such as soaps, lotions, cakes, breads, flour, reina pepiada (chicken and avocado arepas), and breadfruit nuggets with avocado dip.

Anyone interested in vending at the event can contact the Green Market’s vendor co-ordinator at greenmarketbookings@gmail.com