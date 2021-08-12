Eight more deaths, 318 new covid19 cases

Image courtesy CDC

The Ministry of Health reported 318 new covid19 cases and eight more deaths on Thursday pushing the death toll to 1,159.

The country now has 6,015 active cases.

Of these, 303 people are in hospital receiving treatment, 5,297 patients are in home quarantine and 97 patients are in step-down facilities waiting to be discharged. There are 148 people in state-supervised quarantine facilities.

The country’s total covid19 cases since the first case was recorded on March 12, 2020, has jumped to 41,207.

The ministry said 206 more people were discharged, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 34,033.

In total, 285,856 samples have been sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency, the Tobago Regional Health Authority, UWI and other local testing sites.

The national vaccination programme was launched on April 6. Since then 438,310 people have received the first dose of a covid19 vaccine and 271, 563 have received the second dose and are now fully vaccinated.