De Nobriga visits Vieux Fort construction site

FILE PHOTO: Construction site at Vieux Fort, St James. -

Diego Martin Central MP Symon de Nobriga visited the construction site at Vieux Fort, Fort George, to determine the condition of the existing infrastructure on the building development. He was accompanied by the Diego Martin Regional Corporation chairman Sigler Jack, councillor for Petit Valley/Cocorite Marcia Marslin and the corporation's engineer.

"The purpose of the visit was to determine the existing drainage infrastructure in place to accommodate the rainfall that we are experiencing, what measures are in place to address any negative impact to the surrounding community and an expected timeline to completion," de Nobriga said in a post on Facebook on Wednesday.

The visit came after complaints arose from residents.

After the visit the MP requested a report addressing concerns brought up by the residents nearby.

"As the MP for Diego Martin Central, I am very happy to see projects that bring value to our constituency but, as I expressed to the developer and his construction manager, our first responsibility will always be to the constituents."

De Nobriga said the developer assured that permanent and temporary drainage measures are put in place to ensure the residents in the surrounding areas are not negatively affected