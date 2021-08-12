Cops await autopsy on woman found in shallow grave

Media personnel look at the shallow grave from which the body of Annalisa Gokool was removed at Warden Road, Sangre Chiquito on Monday morning. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Investigators from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II are waiting to see the results of the autopsy of Annalisa Gokool before proceeding with their enquiry.

Gokool's body was found buried in a shallow grave off Warden Road, Sangre Chiquito, on Monday morning.

Police on Thurday said a 35-year-old Sangre Grande man was still in custody.

Officers are waiting for the autopsy results before visiting the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for instructions, but said they were fairly certain charges would be laid.

Gokool, 34, was last seen alive on June 6 and was reported missing at the Caroni police station on June 9.