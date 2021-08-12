Coco Reef managers, staff meet today on temporary closure

FILE PHOTO: Coco Reef Resort and Spa, Crown Point, Tobago

The management of Coco Reef, Tobago, is expected to meet with staff today to discuss the resort's temporary closure.

A notice issued to staff on August 10 outlined the format of the meeting. It was signed by the resort's payroll and personnel manager Janelle La Veau-Syms.

Management meets with kitchen, restaurant and duty managers at 9 am and employees from the accounts, guest services and maintenance departments at 11 am.

They will then meet with staff in the security, housekeeping and gardening departments at 1pm.

The meeting comes eight days after Coco Reef owner and chairman John Jefferis announced in a release that the company will be temporarily shut down.

At that time, he did not give an exact date.

Jefferis said the current levels of staffing and employment at the resort cannot continue as they have done during the covid19 pandemic.

He said the company's reopening will be planned "as travel resumes, as vaccinations increase and as new hospitality initiatives and protocols are embraced and implemented."