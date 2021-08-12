Better roads when a colony

- AYANNA KINSALE

THE EDITOR: I am old enough to have lived during the colonial days, and I have been to many parts of Trinidad, the north-west corridor up to Toco, the South to San Fernando, La Brea etc, along the east coast and places in-between. I have also been to several islands in the Caribbean and countries in South and Central America. When I visited Cuba and said that I was from Trinidad, the reply was, "rich country."

When Dr Eric Williams let down his bucket here after leaving the Caribbean Commission, he had high hopes for the islands in all ways. We were all elated. The people he had around him were just as enthused as he.

The roads were well kept then, but no one can say so now that we are in charge of our own affairs. I feel ashamed to drive anywhere in Trinidad having to swerve from pothole to pothole, hoping a vehicle is not coming from the opposite direction.

What are our representatives doing? Enriching themselves? They have no shame. Some past representatives were bold enough to say they did not take a vow of poverty when they entered politics. One said "hair doesn't grow in my palms" and the most honest one said, “All ah we tief.” Our present representatives don't echo these remarks, but I wonder.

If the old guard could see the state of the country and the quality of the representatives they would wish the government was still colonial.

CLERMONT ANDREWS

via e-mail