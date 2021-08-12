Angostura White Oak named official rum sponsor of Trinbago Knight Riders

TKR players Denesh Ramdin (left), Khary Pierre (second from left), Leonardo Julien (second from right) and Tion Webster (right) along with Hema Ramkissoon, executive manager-marketing, Angostura (third from left) and Angostura's acting CEO Ian Forbes, , at the Queen's Park Oval indoor nets following the official announcement of White Oak as the designated official rum sponsor of the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR). Photo courtesy Angostura Limited

THE House of Angostura and White Oak Rum have named White Oak as the designated official rum sponsor of the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) for the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021.

This year's CPL will take place at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts/Nevis from August 26 to September 15 and is an eagerly anticipated event in the international sporting calendar attracting the attention of millions of cricket fans across the globe.

Director of Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) Venky Mysore, is delighted that Angostura White Oak Rum, a home-grown brand, now has this opportunity to share the worldwide excitement “The Biggest Party in Sport” creates.

Mysore said, “We are happy to have Angostura White Oak on board with us. It is a well-reputed brand and is one of the most sought-after rums for any occasion. As many people will be watching CPL matches at home again this year, we want to show our fans that you can have fun while watching cricket from the safety of your homes.”

Angostura’s acting CEO, Ian Forbes, reiterated that CPL holds a special place in the hearts of fans at home and abroad. Therefore, this alignment of Angostura White Oak with TKR is a significant venture for the company.

“We are happy to be the official rum sponsor for our home team TKR this year," said Forbes. "This is part of our mission to instil a sense of pride in every cricket fan, and we believe TKR will not only defend their championship but emerge victorious for the fifth time.”

Hema Ramkissoon, Angostura's executive manager of marketing, and an avid cricket fan herself, lauded the sponsorship alliance. She said, “We started discussions with Mr Mysore last year. This is the perfect opportunity to support our team and show the world how Angostura White Oak Rum is leading the way especially in the area of innovation. We have a series of exciting initiatives to come, and as the official rum sponsor this is a welcomed partnership.”

The 2021 Caribbean Premier League (CPLT20) is in the ninth season of the domestic Twenty20 cricket league. Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) will face the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the opening fixture on August 26.