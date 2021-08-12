Airport land acquisition: Father, son claim for same property

Tobago West MP Shamfa Cudjoe has said that over 70 per cent of the residents affected by the expansion of the ANR Robinson airport have already been compensated for their properties. However, Cudjoe noted that some claims are complicated by the previous land acquisition process in 1996.

She said land owners were paid over 20 years ago but never vacated the properties. Cudjoe said their relatives are now claiming compensation for the same properties that the State already acquired.

She made the claim on Wednesday whilst responding to complaints by some Block D residents, in the Crompstan area, that they still have not received their payment packages.

The residents' complaints have been compounded by plans to permanently close the southern part of Silk Cotton Trace, which, they say, will put their lives at risk in the event of an emergency.

The residents had received a letter from China Railway Construction Caribbean Ltd, stating that the road south of the TSTT Exchange at Store Bay Local Road to the intersection with Crompstan Trace would be permanently closed to the public on July 1. But the road was not closed on that date. Last Thursday, the residents received a second notice about the permanent closure of the road on August 8. The notice said the road's closure was documented in the Trinidad and Tobago Gazette and the Division of Infrastructure, Quarries and the Environment notice of June25, 2021.

Speaking to reporters after a grant distribution ceremony at the National Commission for Self-Help Ltd's (NCSHL's) office at Barrington's Court, Bon Accord, Cudjoe said the last time she checked there were 13 residents still outstanding.

She said some claims have not been processed because there were some irregularities.

She said a resident who claimed he had not been paid was in fact trying to negotiate for a property already acquired. "When we reached out to the Minister of Finance and the research was done, it showed that on the previous airport acquisition that took place in the 1990s, that his father had already accepted payment for the property and agreed to leave the property around 2008."They signed the paper work to leave and didn't leave and then the father died. So now the son is now claiming new sets of money.

"So, each case is particularly different. You have to look at each record and see what is going on with each person."

Cudjoe said another resident had agreed on a price but is now trying to work out an arrangement as it relates to the equipment in her business place. She said Nidco's Tobago office has been liaising with the affected residents.

"So, I believe that those residents are very well aware. It may be a matter where Nidco needs to continue to speak with them and look at each situation."

She said compensation for residents must be treated individually because each case is unique. "We need to be mindful and knowledgeable as to what exactly happened, who received notice when, what was said and what kind of discussion and arrangement was made with each applicant,"

"So, I think, for each applicant, we have to know what their specific issue is. If you are asking me about Mr 'L' or Ms 'N,' I could say in this specific case this is what happened."

She added: "There are some people who negotiated and going back again to renegotiate. There are some people who are getting a second evaluation. There are some people who are still in discussions and conversations with Nidco (National Infrastructure Development Company Ltd).

"So, to say what applies to Mr 'L' is the same that applies to Ms 'N,' that would be a no-no. So I would not make a broadbrush comment not knowing exactly what is happening in each case. Because for the most part you have over 70 per cent who have already negotiated, accepted their payments. That's closed."