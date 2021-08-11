Youths zooming into uncertain future

Anita Haynes - SUREASH CHOLAI

INTERNATIONAL Youth Day is observed today. We join in this commemoration mindful of the unique challenges young people face in the current environment.

To some extent, generations of today enjoy benefits unimaginable decades ago. Advances in technology have allowed younger people to stay connected, revolutionised work and careers, created greater access to health information, and opened avenues for continued training.

Amid huge cultural and social shifts, more young people have become educated. There were constant increases in enrollment rates across all levels of education since 1980 in TT, according to World Bank data.

But as confirmed by the issues raised this week by Tabaquite MP Anita Haynes about the upcoming reopening of the school term, the situation is no longer rosy.

Ms Haynes argues that despite all the work done to try to even the digital playing field since the pandemic began, many are being left behind.

“Families are still struggling today to provide devices to their children and access internet connectivity,” she said. “In fact, some students will not be promoted for the next school year because they were unable to attend the minimum number of classes.”

School days are now fraught with uncertainty. Examination preparations and grading by regional bodies are regularly thrown into disarray depending on the latest news. Funding for education has also dried up, though some of this may result in more students who actually need assistance getting it.

The same technology that has brought advances has created dangers and challenges. But students have no choice but to navigate the stresses of the online terrain.

Outside of education, employment prospects look bleak. The economic impact of covid19 is set to make the job market more challenging for youth, according to the UN.

Young people face a tougher real-estate environment with less access to permanent housing, as made clear by the 200,000 people already waiting on the state housing list. And with the number of elderly people increasing, there will be fewer young people to support them.

The report released on Monday by a UN panel of experts which warned of extreme and unprecedented impacts due to climate change shows the future might be even bleaker, if it is not already upon us.

The recently-concluded Tokyo Olympic Games was a reminder of the potential of our youth and the need for that potential to be supported in order to be fully harnessed. That won’t happen if the voice of youth is ignored.

“Young people are on the frontlines of the struggle to build a better future,” observes UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in his message today.

Young people must be partners in the effort to shape the future through greater inclusion in high-level decision-making and policy formulation. After all, they have the greatest stake in the issues facing us today.