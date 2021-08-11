Woman with no deed seeks compensation in airport project

The roofs of several buildings on Store Bay Local Road were ripped off as work continued on the ANR Robinson International Airport expansion project. - Photo by David Reid

LACK of land titles has made an already difficult situation problematic for some families affected by the ANR Robinson International Airport expansion project in Bon Accord, Tobago.

Demolition of properties continued apace as the project resumed last month when the restrictions on construction were eased.

But amid the rubble and virtual ghost town, some home-owners are still waiting and hoping for compensation.

This compensation is not as clear cut for some as it for others.

In the Crompstan Trace area, some families were paid compensation for their land over 20 years ago but never left the property. Now that they definitely have to move, some do not have the money to relocate. Some residents settled on the land after the compensation exercise.

In February, the National Infrastructure Development Company Ltd (Nidco) posted on its Facebook page that the land acquisition process for the airport project was complete.

It said 53 acres between Store Bay Local Road and the airport perimeter fence were acquired via the compulsory land acquisition process. It also noted there were 12 acres of land between Crompstan Trace and the airport, which were acquired by the State in 1996, but never vacated.

When Newsday visited Crompstan Trace on Tuesday, no workers were seen, but most of the houses were demolished.

But some residents are still there saying they are awaiting compensation.

One resident, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said she does not have a deed for the property.

"I would have inherited this land from my husband’s family," she said, adding that she was supposed to be compensated for the house but not the land.

Asked where she planned to go, she said, "I have a little piece (of land) back in Canaan where I am originally from, so as soon as I am paid for the house and get a little money to knock up a little thing, I am gone.”

She said that she has already submitted her documents, but her situation is “a bit more complicated.”

She said three of her four children built neighbouring houses, but they stand to get nothing.

“They would have just received permission from us but there is no deed, so I don’t know what they would do but they would decide something.

"But for me, as soon as I get my money – I gone.”

Chairperson of the Provide Equitable Compensation for Everyone (PEECE) movement Rhonda Hackett is not pleased with the process.

“It has been unfair; these persons could have been given the opportunity to construct their homes (elsewhere) before they were bulldozed.”

She said the lands allocated for affected residents at Shirvan and Cove are not ready.

“The electricity is not yet connected, and the sewer system is not yet connected. Even for residents in Cove, the lands haven’t even been touched as yet – there is no preparation of the lands for residential use in Cove. What we’ve seen primarily in Cove is for commercial purposes, that’s the unfortunate reality. I am seeing a clear indication of advantage and abuse.”

“So many persons have already left (their homes) and remain in rental for over one year.

"A year has elapsed and little to none of them were given rental monies for beyond one year.”

She claimed upon agreement, residents were made to sign a non-disclosure contract.

She added: “The parliamentary representative who signed off on this project should have ensured that systems were in place in terms of Town and Country, TTEC, WASA – allow these persons who we knew were going to be displaced that provisions were made for them to ensure a smoother transition, but there had been absolutely no system in place.”

Attempts to contact Nidco officials for an update on the situation proved futile as all calls went unanswered.