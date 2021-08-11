Trinidad and Tobago to receive over 300,00 Pfizer vaccines from US

Trinidad and Tobago will receive 305,370 doses of the Pfizer covid19 vaccines from the US.

The doses comprise part of a shipment of nearly 837,000 Pfizer vaccines to six Caricom countries.

Reports from the Associated Press said the six Caricom countries to receive the first shipment of the vaccines are TT, the Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, St Kitts-Nevis and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Bahamas will receive 397,000 doses, followed by TT with more than 305,370 doses. Barbados will receive 70,200 doses, while 35,100 are slated for St. Vincent and the Grenadines, 17,550 for Antigua and 11,700 for St Kitts and Nevis.

White House assistant press secretary Kevin Munoz tweeted on Wednesday, “Today, we are excited to announce our first doses going to Caricom countries. The US continues to lead on an unprecedented effort to vaccinate the world and every day we are making progress. We need everyone to step up in this fight against the virus.”

Thousands of special syringes required for the Pfizer vaccine also were donated, with officials noting that the donations involved “significant legal and logistic complexity.”

The US National Security Council’s senior director for the Western Hemisphere Juan González said, “The Biden-Harris administration’s highest priority in the Americas today is managing and ending the covid19 pandemic and contributing to equitable recovery”.

An Associated Press report said the US government said it will deliver the Pfizer vaccines to Caribbean nations as the region, with limited resources, struggles with a spike in covid19 cases amid violent anti-vaccine protests.