Trinidad and Tobago envoy meets Venezuelan foreign minister in Caracas

- Marcos Ruben

Trinidad and Tobago's ambassador to Venezuela Paul Byam met on Tuesday with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza in Caracas.

News of the meeting was posted on the Twitter account of the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry.

The meeting dealt with the relationship between the two countries in terms of security, trade and migration.

Last July, during the meeting of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) foreign ministers in Mexico, including the Foreign Affairs Minister of TT, Dr Amery Browne, and his Venezuelan counterpart, agreed to strengthen bilateral relations, in addition to evaluating new and positive areas of co-operation in energy and consular matters.

Recently, the largest trip to date of the Vuelta a la Patria repatriation plan saw more than 700 Venezuelans returning home from TT. That was the first sea voyage of the repatriation plan.

On that occasion, Browne stressed that the excellent relatio