Steady flow of people at south, central vaccination sites

A volunteer screens a driver on a slow day at the Ato Boldon stadium for persons getting jab of either Sinopharm or AstraZeneca in both the drive through and walk-ins on Wednesday. Photo by Marvin Hamilton

There was a steady flow of people at the Ato Boldon Stadium and Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA) mass vaccination sites on Wednesday morning.

Cars were queuing up outside the Ato Boldon Stadium when Newsday visited at 9am.

An official told Newsday more people usually visited the site during the earlier hours of the day, but that activity slows down later on.

Most people had come for their second dose of the Sinopharm covid19 vaccine, which the site started giving on Monday.

There was a trickle of people using the site’s walk-in system to get their first jab of the AstraZeneca covid19 vaccine.

This trickle was in contrast to the initial rush of people on Monday, when the site first started giving AstraZeneca.

While there was also a steady flow of people at SAPA, the opposite of what was happening at Ato Boldon was observed.

At SAPA, most people were registering for their first jab of the AstraZeneca vaccine while fewer were coming for their second Sinopharm jab.