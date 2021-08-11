Self Help CEO promises more aid for Tobagonians

Elroy Julien, CEO of National Commission for Self Help Ltd, right, presents Carol Thomas with a grant for home repairs at a drive-through grant distribution ceremony at Barrington's Court, Bon Accord on Wednesday. - DAVID REID

Elroy Julien, CEO, National Commission for Self Help Ltd (NCSHL) has assured Tobagonians they will get their fair share of the commission's allocation.

"I dare anyone to say differently," he said on Wednesday while addressing the NCSHL's first drive-through grant distribution ceremony at the commission's office, Barrington's Court, Bon Accord.

Some 55 families were presented with cheques totalling $940,000 to carry out repairs on their homes.

The funds were allocated through the NCSHL's minor repair reconstruction grant, emergency repair reconstruction assistance grant and development program grant.

Julien said since August 2018, the commission has distributed approximately $10 million in grants in Tobago.

He said another grant distribution ceremony is being planned for August 20 at a cost of $1,125,000.

"In this regard and based on the information I have just provided, I have no qualms in saying that the commission continues to ensure that deserving families in Tobago are getting their fair share of the pie."

Julien said a pan theatre, which the commission has been refurbishing in Golden Lane, will be completed and ready for use before the end of the month.

"The steelpan is one of our cherished national instruments that is played locally, regionally and internationally and, therefore, we have a duty as a state enterprise to ensure we provide the necessary infrastructure to develop our young people to play our national instrument."

NCSHL chairman Anthony Campbell urged recipients to redeem the vouchers at hardwares of their choice as soon as possible.

"Please do not sleep on this, for accountability is fundamental to the release of funds."He said once the funds are redeemed, the commission will be able to obtain invoices for the materials and account for the money disbursed.

"So that you take your vouchers into the hardwares and we redeem them in terms of invoices for the value of the vouchers, and we are able to account for the money which was allocated to the commission."

Campbell said once the process is followed, the Ministry of Finance will release additional sums of money to assist other deserving citizens.

He told the recipients the commission's officers can assist if there are changes to be made to the vouchers or on variations to the work that was originally set out.

Minister of Sport and Community Development and Tobago West MP Shamfa Cudjoe said more hardwares are part of the programme now.

"Last year, there were some people who had difficulty getting material from the hardware of their choice. But today, we have expanded the number of hardwares that you can go to.

She told them they could go to any hardware they choose."If you encounter any challenges, any difficulties, please do not hesitate to report it to the self-help office so that we can get on top of it and deal with your issues and resolve those matters to the best of our ability in proper time."

Cudjoe said she was pleased the Government saw it fit to reintroduce self-help in Tobago in 2016.