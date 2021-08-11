Relative of Rio Claro murder victim: Friends led him astray

Fle photo: Forensic Science Centre

A relative of Vijay Singh believes a lack of guidance and bad company may have been the cause of his murder.

Singh, 27, was shot dead while visiting a friend at his Mayaro home on Sunday night. Singh died at the house and his friend was wounded.

Speaking with Newsday at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, on Wednesday, a relative who asked to be identified only as "Ms Dennis" said she could not remember Singh being involved in any illegal activities, but felt a lack of positive support may have led to his death.

She said Singh's parents died when he was 13, leaving relatives and family friends to care for him and his seven siblings.

"Vijay had a very hard life. Both of his parents passed away when he was young.

"He lived with my family when he was about 17 or 18 and we took care of him for about five to six years, but we had a falling-out and he left from us. For the last nine months I kind of lost track of him.

"Poverty and guidance is a hell of a thing, because I believe if Vijay didn't lose his parents he would have had that guidance."

The Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region III is continuing enquiries.