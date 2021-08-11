Public servantgoes beyond the call of duty

THE EDITOR: I publicly thank Tricia McNeil-Beckles, assistant registrar general at the Registrar General's Department in Tobago.

I had to conduct some business with the department last week and was pleasantly surprised to receive an e-mail from McNeil-Beckles on Sunday offering to assist me Monday morning with an online registration process which I was unable to figure out.

She called me promptly at 8.30 am and explained what to do. Still, I had difficulty so she sent me a link for a zoom call to allow me to share my screen. She walked me through the online menu step by step and in under 15 minutes the entire process was completed.

I often have cause to complain about poor public service but I must seize this opportunity to commend McNeil-Beckles for her professionalism, patience and for going way beyond the call of her duties to assist me.

I do not know her, nor does she know me, but I know for sure that I have never received such phenomenal service from a public servant in TT.

Thank you, McNeil-Beckles.

GENNIKE MAYERS

via e-mail