Piarco Airport awarded Caribbean's best, cleanest airport

The Piarco International Airport. -

The Piarco International Airport has been declared the Best Airport in the Caribbean by the Skytrax World Airport Awards for 2020-2021.

In a release, the Airports Authority of TT said the airport was also declared the Third Best Airport in the Global Region – Central America and the Caribbean. They said it was edged out by Panama's Tocumen International Airport and Costa Rica's San Jose International Airport, respectively.

In addition, the airport was declared the Caribbean’s cleanest, coming second to Panama’s Tocumen in the Central America and Caribbean category.

The authority said this is particularly encouraging as it has implemented stricter cleaning, disinfection and sanitisation processes to ensure a safe environment for all airport users, in the face of the covid19 pandemic.

Authority general manager Hayden Newton said he believes these accomplishments are a result of the renewed thrust of the authority to realise certain strategic objectives.

“We have placed great focus on safety and innovation to enhance the customer experience at our airport facilities. These awards prove that our efforts are bearing fruit and giving us competitive advantage.”

The release said the Skytrax World Airport Awards are the most prestigious accolades for the airport industry. It said this independent global customer satisfaction survey is considered a benchmark of quality standards for the aviation sector. It assesses customer service and airport infrastructure at over 550 airports worldwide.

The authority said it is spurred on by these achievements to continue to provide a safe and customer-centric experience at its airports.

“With the reopening of TT’s borders on 17th July, 2021, the authority reiterates the commitment to ensuring the delivery of even higher standards of customer service and operational efficiency at both the Piarco and ANR Robinson International Airports, and in so doing make its contribution to the attractiveness of Destination TT.”